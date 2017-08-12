Sports

Benintendi 2 HRs, 6 RBIs, Red Sox rout Severino, Yanks 10-5

Boston Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

NEW YORK — Rookie Andrew Benintendi rocketed a pair of three-run homers off All-Star Luis Severino and the Boston Red Sox bounced back from a tough loss, roughing up the New York Yankees 10-5 Saturday.

A day after blowing a late lead, the AL East leaders battered Severino for a career-worst 10 runs. Drew Pomeranz pitched the Red Sox to their ninth win in 10 games, and restored their 4 1/2 -game lead over New York.

Boston began bruising the Yankees' staff even before the first pitch — starter Jordan Montgomery was hit in the head by a flyball while he signed autographs as the Red Sox took batting practice. Montgomery is still expected to pitch Sunday night against ace Chris Sale in the series finale.

The 23-year-old Benintendi, who also homered Friday night, is on quite a tear in August. He is 15 for 31 with four home runs and five steals this month, reaching base 20 times in eight games.

