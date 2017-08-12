Boog Powell makes Athletics debut a day later than expected
A
A
Share via Email
OAKLAND, Calif. — Boog Powell got to make his Oakland Athletics debut a day later than he planned. He wound up in the emergency room Friday night instead when he struggled to breathe before the game.
Powell, acquired from the Seattle Mariners last Sunday for Yonder Alonso, was fighting a cold and experienced an asthma attack he said had him breathing at about 50
Manager Bob Melvin wrote him into the lineup leading off and playing
___
More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball