Bunbury, Revolution beat Whitecaps 1-0

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Teal Bunbury scored his fourth goal in five matches, helping the New England Revolution beat the Vancouver Whitecaps 1-0 on Saturday night.

Each of New England's seven wins has come at home. The Revolution (7-10-5) are 0-8-3 on the road.

Bunbury finished a nice passing sequence in the 53rd minute. Kelyn Rowe, near midfield, tapped a goal kick by Vancouver's Stefan Marinovic to Kei Kamara, who tapped it back to Rowe on the right side for the feed to a charging Bunbury just outside the 6-yard box.

Cody Cropper had two saves for his sixth shutout of the season.