Cabrera's 2-run homer lifts Royals over White Sox 5-4

CHICAGO — Melky Cabrera hit a go-ahead, two-run homer against his former team in the eighth inning, and the Kansas City Royals beat the Chicago White Sox 5-4 Saturday night to stop a five-game losing streak.

Cabrera, acquired from Kansas City on July 30, homered with one out off Aaron Bummer (1-3) and drove in Lorenzo Cain, who led off the inning with a walk and Chris Beck. Cabrera has an eight-game hitting streak.

Scott Alexander (3-3) won after allowing a two-run, two-out single in the seventh to Leury Garcia that put Chicago ahead 4-3.

Joakim Soria pitched a perfect eighth, and Kelvin Herrera worked around a walk in a hitless ninth for his 25th save in 28 chances. After pinch-runner Tyler Saladino stole second, third baseman Mike Moustakas made a diving stop on Adam Engel's grounder and threw to first for the final out, ending Chicago's four-game winning streak.

White Sox starter James Shields struck out a season-high eight in six innings, allowing three runs and seven hits.

Jose Abreu hit a pair of solo home runs against Ian Kennedy, who gave up three runs and seven hits in 6 1/3 innings. Abreu became the first White Sox player to reach 20 homers in each of his first four seasons.

STREAKING

Nicky Delmonico singled in the second, becoming the first player to reach base in his first 11 games with the White Sox. He is batting .366 (15 for 41) and has a nine-game hitting streak.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Royals: C Salvador Perez (strained right intercostal muscle) threw from 120 feet for about 10 minutes before the game and could hit off a tee next week. The Royals have lost six of seven since he got hurt and are 4-12 when he doesn't start.

White Sox: 3B Matt Davidson (bruised wrist) may not be ready to be activated from the 10-day DL when he becomes eligible Tuesday, according to manager Rick Renteria said.

UP NEXT

Jason Vargas (13-6) starts for the Royals on Sunday against fellow left-hander Derek Holland (6-11) in the finale of the three-game series. Vargas is 1-3 with a 6.94 ERA since the All-Star break. Holland survived seven walks against Houston on Tuesday for his first win since June 13.

