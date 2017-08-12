Canada's Warner fifth in world decathlon with javelin, 1,500 metres still to go

LONDON — Damian Warner's hopes of a medal in the decathlon at the world track and field championships are fading.

With two events remaining — the javelin and 1,500 metres — the 27-year-old from London, Ont., is in fifth place.

Warner, a world silver and bronze medallist, is competing a few days after being quarantined with the stomach bug going around the Canadian team's hotel.

Just a day after his 48-hour quarantine ended, he finished fourth after Friday's Day 1.

He moved into third this morning by winning the 110-metre hurdles in 13.63, but dropped to fifth after the discus, and remained in fifth after pole vault, with 6,867 points.

Kevin Mayer of France is the leader with 7,237, while Germany's Rico Freimuth is second with 7,121, and Kai Kazmirek of Germany third with 7,021.

Despite missing star Andre De Grasse, Canada's men's 4x100 relay team advanced to tonight's final. The team of Gavin Smellie, Aaron Brown, Brendon Rodney, and Mobolade Ajomale ran 38.48 seconds this morning to grab the eighth and final qualifying spot.