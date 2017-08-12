Concussion symptoms force St-Gelais out of short track team trials

MONTREAL — Short-track speed skater Marianne St-Gelais withdrew from the Canadian team trials on Saturday with to concussion symptoms.

St-Gelais was injured in a fall on Friday.

She will not take part in the five-team team selections that opened on Saturday. Under team selection rules, the double silver medallist from the 2010 Winter Games in Vancouver can request a bye in order to compete at the 2018 games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

In a statement, St-Gelais called the injury disappointing.

"I was in great shape and at the top of my form going into this competition and I was ready to qualify through my performances on the ice," the Saint-Felicien, Que., native said. "My health is the most important thing and I should not take any chances, so I will follow the protocol and the medical personnel's instructions.

"I will file a bye request and the Short Track High Performance Committee will make the decision on my Olympic participation. I had my best years after the (2014) Sochi Games, as I won my first world championship title and was second in the world overall last season. I know I belong at the Olympics, so I'm not worried about the fact that the decision lies in the committee's hands."