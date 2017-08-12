Darrell Wallace Jr wins in first Truck race since 2014

BROOKLYN, Mich. — Darrell Wallace Jr. made the most of his first NASCAR Truck Series race in three years, holding off a late challenge from Christopher Bell to win Saturday at Michigan International Speedway.

Wallace took the lead in his No. 99 Chevrolet with about 10 laps remaining in the 100-lap, 200-mile race. He had to contend with Austin Cindric and Bell toward the end, but Wallace was able to edge Bell by 0.18 seconds.

Kyle Busch finished third after winning the first two stages.

Wallace hadn't driven in a Truck race since 2014, when he won four times. He drove full time on the Xfinity Series in 2015 and 2016.

___

More AP auto racing: www.racing.ap.org .

___