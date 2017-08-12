Blerim Dzemaili scores twice in second half to lead Impact past Union

CHESTER, Pa. — Blerim Dzemaili scored two second-half goals, and the Montreal Impact beat the Philadelphia Union 3-0 on Saturday night.

Dzemaili scored the game-winner in the 69th minute, burying a deflection off of Daniel Lovitz's cross for his fifth goal.

Ignacio Piatti added his 10th goal in the second minute of stoppage time after Dzemaili was taken down by Union goalkeeper John McCarthy in front of the goal. Dzemaili wrapped it up four minutes later, finding the far post after a feed inside from Piatti.

Evan Bush had two saves for his fourth shutout.

"We were strong in the first half, we controlled the rhythm of the game by keeping the ball and we created ourselves some chances," Impact head coach Mauro Biello said. "In the second half, they pushed a little bit more and we were able to hurt them on the counter-attack.

"These are three important points for us to start a busy week."

Montreal (8-8-6), moved into seventh place, five points behind Atlanta, with the victory. The Impact start a stretch of four straight home games beginning Wednesday against the Chicago Fire at Saputo Stadium.

The Impact had allowed 14 goals in their previous four road games.

Philadelphia (8-11-5) dropped to ninth with the loss. The Union only have four home games left and are just 1-7-3 on the road.