Elis, Sanchez lift Dynamo past Quakes, into tie for first
A
A
Share via Email
HOUSTON — Alberth Elis and Vicente Sanchez each had a goal and an assist, and the Houston Dynamo blanked the San Jose Earthquakes 3-0 on Saturday night.
Houston (10-7-7) joined Seattle and Sporting Kansas City at the top of the Western Conference standings by improving to 9-0-3 at home.
Elis got his head on a corner kick by Boniek García to open the scoring with his seventh goal in the 21st minute. It was the Dynamos' league-leading 17th goal off a set piece.
Elis helped ice the game in the 86th minute with a nifty touch to get around a defender before Sanchez beat his defender and the goalkeeper to the
Sanchez gathered a loose ball just before it crossed the end line and
Tyler Deric had three saves for his fourth shutout.
San Jose (9-10-5) has lost five straight on the road and remains one point up on Vancouver for the final playoff spot.
Most Popular
-
Nova Scotia police arrest man for selling possible fentanyl after two overdoses
-
Man stabbed several times during brawl in front of apartment building: Halifax police
-
Teen lands job after cop buys him the clothes he allegedly tried to steal for a job interview
-
Drop that hydro bill by targeting the worst energy-wasters in the home