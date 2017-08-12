Howard has 6 saves as Rapids play FC Dallas to 0-0 draw
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
FRISCO, Texas — Tim Howard had six saves for the Colorado Rapids and FC Dallas had a goal taken away by video review as the teams played to a 0-0 draw on Saturday night.
The match was delayed nearly 90 minutes due to lightning in the area.
It was Howard's third shutout this season for Colorado (6-12-4), which is winless in its last 11 road matches — the third-longest such streak in franchise history — dating to last season.
Maximiliano Urruti had a goal disallowed after video review due to a foul committed by FC Dallas' Atiba Harris during the attacking phase leading up to the goal. It was the second match in a row that Dallas had a goal called back on video review, which was introduced in MLS beginning Aug. 5.
FC Dallas (9-5-8) is winless in its last three after a three-match win streak. It had a season-high 28 shots on Saturday.
Most Popular
-
Nova Scotia police arrest man for selling possible fentanyl after two overdoses
-
Man stabbed several times during brawl in front of apartment building: Halifax police
-
Teen lands job after cop buys him the clothes he allegedly tried to steal for a job interview
-
Drop that hydro bill by targeting the worst energy-wasters in the home