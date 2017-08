New signings pay off as West Brom beats Bournemouth 1-0

WEST BROMWICH, England — West Bromwich Albion's off-season signings made an impressive debut as the Baggies beat Bournemouth 1-0 in their English Premier League opener on Saturday.

Central defender Ahmed Hegazi headed the only goal at the Hawthorns while another newcomer, Jay Rodriguez, kept Bournemouth goalkeeper Asmir Begovic busy in the first half.

West Brom went ahead after 31 minutes. Chris Brunt delivered a free kick to the far post and Hegazi scored with a downward header three yards out.