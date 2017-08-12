Pirela's homer in 8th leads Padres to 4-3 win over Dodgers

LOS ANGELES — Jose Pirela hit a tiebreaking home run leading off the eighth inning, Manuel Margot added two solo homers and the San Diego Padres beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-3 on Friday night.

Cody Bellinger had three hits and two RBIs for the Dodgers, who lost for only the fifth time in 31 games.

Jose Torres (6-3), called up Friday for the fifth time this season, went 1 2/3 innings to earn the win. Brad Hand threw the last 1 1/3 innings for his ninth save.

Los Angeles reliever Ross Stripling (1-4) gave up Margot's second home run to tie the game in the seventh and then Pirela's drive in the next inning.

Rich Hill went six strong innings for the Dodgers, allowing two runs on five hits and three walks, striking out nine.

Clayton Richard also went six innings for San Diego, surrendering three runs on eight hits and four walks. He struck out five.

The Dodgers opened the scoring in the first when Justin Turner doubled and scored on the first of Bellinger's three singles.

San Diego came back with two runs in the third, including Margot's first homer.

The Padres loaded the bases and third baseman Cory Spangenberg singled to score one. Hunter Renfroe also tried to score from second on the hit but right-fielder Yasiel Puig unleased a bullet throw to the plate, Austin Barnes catching it on the fly to tag our Renfroe.

The Dodgers went back up by a run when Bellinger singled in the fifth, took second on Richard's wild pitch and scored when Barnes doubled just beyond the glove of a diving Pirela in left.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Padres: RHP Kirby Yates has left the team for at least three days to attend to a family medical situation. He is on medical leave. The Padres called up right-hander Valdez from Triple-A El Paso to take Yates' roster spot.

Dodgers: LHP Clayton Kershaw (lower back strain) threw a strong bullpen session. Manager Dave Roberts said he would throw another in a few days before making a rehab appearance. . 1B Adrian Gonzalez and OF Andre Ethier, both dealing with herniated disks, are scheduled to make rehab starts Saturday for Class A Rancho Cucamonga. Gonzalez has already made five rehab starts and could return soon, although Ethier is not expected back until rosters expand Sept. 1.

UP NEXT

Padres: RHP Jhoulys Chacin (11-8, 4.15 ERA) hopes to continue his turnaround Saturday. In his last 11 starts he is 7-3 with a 2.75 ERA. Lifetime against the Dodgers he is 10-8 with a 4.20 ERA in 23 games.

Dodgers: LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (4-6, 3.53) is coming off the best two starts of the season. He did not allow a run in seven-inning starts against San Francisco and New York, allowing the Mets only one hit. He is 4-1 with a 2.19 ERA in six career starts against the Padres.

