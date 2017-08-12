Rain, lightning halt Real Salt Lake, DC United
WASHINGTON — A heavy rainstorm and lightning forced Real Salt Lake and DC United to abandon their match in Washington on Saturday night.
The scoreless game will resume at 7 p.m. on Sunday at the 28:29 mark.
