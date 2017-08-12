Ryan Howard agrees to minor league deal with Rockies

DENVER — The Colorado Rockies have agreed to a minor league contract with first baseman Ryan Howard, who will report to Triple-A Albuquerque.

Ryan, 37, hasn't played in the majors this season but could be a September call-up if he shows some power at the plate. He would be eligible for the post-season roster if the Rockies qualify for the playoffs.

Howard hit 382 home runs for the Phillies in 13 seasons, became a free agent and signed a minor league contract with Atlanta. He was released by the Braves after he hit .184 in 11 games at Triple-A.

Howard was the NL Rookie of the Year in 2005 and MVP in 2006, and he led the Phillies to the 2008 World Series title. He tore an Achilles tendon when he grounded out for the final out of the 2011 NL Division Series loss to St. Louis.

