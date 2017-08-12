Sam Hornish Jr. wins pole for XFinity Mid-Ohio Challenge

LEXINGTON, Ohio — Ohio native Sam Hornish Jr. has won the pole for the XFinity race at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

Hornish, of Defiance, Ohio, turned a track-record lap of 96.863 mph to earn the top spot a second straight year to finish ahead of Elliott Sadler (95.779 mph) for the Mid-Ohio Challenge on Saturday. Justin Marks is the defending champion.

The race will be 75 laps on the 2.258-mile, 13-turn course; the second of three road courses on the circuit.

The previous track record of 96.755 mph was set by Hornish last year. He also broke his 2106 qualifying record of 96.374 mph.

Blake Koch qualified third (95.754) followed by Ryan Reed (95.439) and Matt Tifft (95.232).