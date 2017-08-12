Southampton's scoring woes continue in 0-0 draw vs Swansea

SOUTHAMPTON, England — New season, same old problems for Southampton.

By drawing 0-0 at home to Swansea on Saturday in their opening match of the English Premier League season, Southampton extended its goal drought at St. Mary's stadium to 545 minutes taking in the final six home matches of last season.

"We did everything to win the game but we couldn't," said Southampton manager Mauricio Pellegrini, who replaced Claude Puel in the off-season .