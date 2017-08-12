Sports

Swiss star Federer tops Dutchman Haase to advance to Rogers Cup final

Roger Federer, of Switzerland, returns the ball to Robin Haase, of the Netherlands, during Rogers Cup tennis action, in Montreal on Saturday, August 12, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Roger Federer, of Switzerland, returns the ball to Robin Haase, of the Netherlands, during Rogers Cup tennis action, in Montreal on Saturday, August 12, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

MONTREAL — Roger Federer advanced to the Rogers Cup final with a 6-3, 7-6 (5) victory over unseeded Robin Haase of the Netherlands on Saturday afternoon.

The second-seeded Federer is seeking a third Rogers Cup title to go with wins in 2004 and 2006. A victory would give Federer, currently ranked third in the world, one of the top two seeds at the U.S. Open that begins Aug. 28 in New York. 

The 36-year-old, coming off victories in Germany and at Wimbledon, is on a 16-match winning streak, his longest since 2012.

In Sunday's final, the Swiss veteran will face the winner of the second semifinal between 18-year-old Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., and 20-year-old Alexander Zverev of Germany. 

Haase, who upset seventh-seeded Grigor Dimitrov in the third round, was in his first career semifinal of a Masters Series tournament. He earned US$220,760.

In a doubles semifinal, seventh-seeded Rohan Bopanna of India and Ivan Dodig of Croatia defeated sixth-seeded Raven Klaasen of the Netherlands and Rajeev Ram of the United States 4-6, 7-6 (8), 11-9.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Read more about: sports

Most Popular