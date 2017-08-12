Wozniacki advances to Rogers Cup final

TORONTO — Caroline Wozniacki has advanced to the Rogers Cup final with a 6-2, 6-3 victory over Sloane Stephens.

The sixth-seeded Wozniacki eliminated Stephens in a tidy 83 minutes at Aviva Centre on Saturday. She will play defending champion and second seed Simona Halep of Romania or fifth-seeded Elina Svitolina of Ukraine in Sunday's final.

Wet weather hampered the proceedings at the WTA Tour Premier 5 event for a second straight day. The afternoon semifinal was briefly delayed in the second set.

Wozniacki broke Stephens in the opening game and took the first set in just half an hour.