Yankees put RHP Tanaka on DL with shoulder inflammation

NEW YORK — The New York Yankees have put right-hander Masahiro Tanaka on the 10-day disabled list because of shoulder inflammation.

The Yankees made the move Saturday before hosting the AL East-leading Boston Red Sox. Righty Giovanny Gallegos was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Tanaka issued a career-high five walks in four-plus innings at Toronto on Wednesday. After the game, Tanaka told the team he was ailing.

"We decided he needs a break," manager Joe Girardi said.

Girardi said there is nothing structurally wrong with Tanaka. Rather, he'll rest and strengthen his shoulder, and is expected back soon.

The former Japanese ace is 8-10 with a 4.92 ERA in 23 starts during an up-and-down season. He was scheduled to start Monday night when the New York Mets play at Yankee Stadium.