Bridwell, Angels sweep Mariners 4-2 for 6th straight win

SEATTLE — Parker Bridwell threw six strong innings and the Los Angeles Angels completed a four-game sweep, beating the Seattle Mariners 4-2 Sunday for their sixth straight win.

Bridwell (7-1) gave up one run on four hits. The rookie has won five decisions in a row, helping the Angels move into the second spot in the AL wild-card race.

C.J. Cron homered and Martin Maldonado had a two-run single for the Angels.

The Los Angeles bullpen had held the Mariners scoreless in the previous two games, but Seattle rallied in the ninth against reliever Keynan Middleton.

The Mariners came into the ninth trailing 4-1, and Robinson Cano led off with an infield hit and Nelson Cruz doubled. Kyle Seager struck out before Jarrod Dyson hit an RBI single.

Middleton, who earned the win on both Friday and Saturday, got the next two batters to fly out, picking up his second save.

Ariel Miranda (7-6) struggled with his control, giving up a career-high six walks. He is winless in seven starts.

The Mariners took a 1-0 lead in the first when Cano scored on a sacrifice fly by Nelson Cruz. It was the 94th RBI for Cruz, adding to his AL-leading total.

Cron tied the game in the third with his ninth homer.

Miranda walked Mike Trout to lead off the fifth — the third time Miranda walked the first batter in an inning. Albert Pujols followed with a single, and Andrelton Simmons gave the Angels the lead with a sacrifice fly.

Another walk ended Miranda's outing, and reliever James Pazos walked the bases loaded before giving up the two-run single to Maldonado.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Angels: Andrew Heaney, who underwent Tommy John surgery last year, pitched seven innings in a rehab start for Triple-A Salt Lake on Saturday, giving up one run.

Mariners: Manager Scott Servais said reliever David Phelps, on the 10-day DL since Aug. 7 with right elbow impingement, is progressing well and is on pace to return to the team in about a week.

UP NEXT

Angels: LHP Tyler Skaggs (1-2) will start Tuesday to start a two-game series at Washington. He is making his third start since missing 85 games with a right oblique muscle strain.