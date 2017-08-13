Canada downs Wales 15-0 for second win at women's rugby World Cup
A
A
Share via Email
DUBLIN — Magali Harvey sealed Canada's second win of the women's rugby World Cup with a late try as the Canadians downed Wales 15-0 on Sunday.
Harvey scored her first try of the game — and Canada's second — in the 81st minute. The 26-year-old from Quebec City also scored on a penalty kick in the 70th minute and converted on Lori Josephson's 25th-minute try.
Canada, ranked third in the world, is hoping to improve on its second-place showing at the last World Cup in 2014, when it lost to England in the final.
The Canadians controlled the game against 10th-ranked Wales, taking possession over 70 per cent of the match.
Canada had 112 carries over gainline compared to just 30 for Wales.
The Canadian squad opened Pool A play at the World Cup with a 98-0 rout of Hong Kong earlier this week.
Canada will play No. 2 New Zealand on Thursday.