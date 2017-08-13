Kisner leads pack at PGA; Matsuyama, Stroud are 1 shot back

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kevin Kisner sets out to try to claim his first major at the PGA Championship on a Quail Hollow course that appears to be set up for scoring.

Kisner had a one-shot lead over Hideki Matsuyama and Chris Stroud, two players coming off victories last week. Matsuyama shot a 61 in the final round at Firestone for his second World Golf Championship title. Stroud won the Barracuda Championship for his first PGA Tour victory in 290 tries.