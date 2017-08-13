Pandya smashes century as India make 487v Sri Lanka

PALLEKELE, Sri Lanka — Hardik Pandya smashed his maiden test century on Sunday as India took control of the third and final test against Sri Lanka.

Playing in just his third test, the 23-year-old all rounder smacked seven sixes and eight fours in making 108.

India, already 2-0 ahead in the series, made 487 in the first innings, which ended three balls after lunch on day two.

The tourists lost overnight batsman Wriddhiman Saha for 16 with the total on 339 when he was caught at gully by Dilruwan Perera off seamer Vishwa Fernando.

Kuldeep Yada and Pandya added 62 runs for the seventh wicket before left-arm wrist spinner Lakshan Sandakan broke the partnership when he had Yada caught behind by Niroshan Dickwella.

India fell to 421-9 when Mohammed Shami was caught and bowled by Sandakan, prompting Pandya to go on the attack and shield last man Umesh Yadav from the strike.

Pandya belted 26 runs from one over bowled by left-arm spinner Malinda Pushpakumara and raced to his hundred off just 86 deliveries.