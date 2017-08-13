Receiver Matthews hurts chest in practice debut with Bills

PITTSFORD, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills receiver Jordan Matthews' first practice with his new team ended with him sustaining a chest injury.

Matthews finished the two-hour practice on Sunday before being escorted off the field by a trainer. The Bills were unable to provide an update on the nature or severity of the injury because Matthews was still being evaluated.

The Bills gave up starting cornerback Ronald Darby to acquire Matthews and a third-round draft pick from Philadelphia in completing a pair of blockbuster trades on Friday. The deal coincided with Buffalo trading starting receiver Sammy Watkins to the Los Angeles Rams for cornerback E.J. Gaines and a second-round pick.

Entering his fourth NFL season, Matthews was the key addition for Buffalo and is being asked to replace the team's most dynamic receiving threat.

