Scores and Schedule
A
A
Share via Email
Saturday's Games
CFL
Winnipeg 39 Hamilton 12
---
MLB
Interleague
Toronto 7 Pittsburgh 2
American League
Boston 10 N.Y. Yankees 5
Cleveland 3 Tampa Bay 0
Detroit 12 Minnesota 11
Kansas City 5 Chicago White Sox 4
Texas 8 Houston 3
Baltimore 12 Oakland 5
L.A. Angels 6 Seattle 3
National League
Philadelphia 3 N.Y. Mets 1
Miami 4 Colorado 3
Milwaukee 6 Cincinnati 5 (10 innings)
St. Louis 6 Atlanta 5
Arizona 6 Chicago Cubs 2
Washington 3 San Francisco 1
L.A. Dodgers 6 San Diego 3
---
MLS
Seattle 1 Sporting Kansas City 0
Toronto FC 4 Portland 1
Columbus 3 Chicago 1
New York 3 Orlando City 1
Montreal 3 Philadelphia 0
New England 1 Vancouver 0
Houston 3 San Jose 0
Real Salt Lake at D.C. United, ppd.
Colorado 0 FC Dallas 0
New York City FC 2 Los Angeles 0
---
Ivan Hlinka Championship
Bronze Medal Game
At Bratislava, Slovakia
Sweden 4 Russia 3 (OT)
Gold Medal Game
At Breclav, Czech Republic
Canada 4 Czech Republic 1
---
Sunday's Games
(All Times Eastern)
CFL
B.C. at Saskatchewan, 8 p.m.
---
MLB
American League
Cleveland (Kluber 10-3) at Tampa Bay (Pruitt 6-3), 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Santana 12-7) at Detroit (Boyd 5-6), 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Vargas 13-6) at Chicago White Sox (Holland 6-11), 2:10 p.m.
Houston (Keuchel 9-2) at Texas (Cashner 7-8), 3:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Hellickson 7-6) at Oakland (Graveman 2-3), 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Bridwell 6-1) at Seattle (Miranda 7-5), 4:10 p.m.
Boston (Sale 14-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 7-6), 8:05 p.m.
National League
San Francisco (Samardzija 7-11) at Washington (Scherzer 12-5), 1:05 p.m., 1st game
Colorado (Marquez 9-4) at Miami (Worley 2-2), 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Flexen 1-1) at Philadelphia (Eflin 1-3), 1:35 p.m.
Cincinnati (Romano 2-4) at Milwaukee (Garza 5-6), 2:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Dickey 7-7) at St. Louis (Wacha 9-4), 2:15 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 11-8) at Arizona (Godley 5-4), 4:10 p.m.
San Diego (Perdomo 6-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 10-4), 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Moore 3-12) at Washington (Cole 1-2), 7:05 p.m., 2nd game
Interleague
Pittsburgh (Kuhl 5-7) at Toronto (Happ 5-8), 1:07 p.m.
---