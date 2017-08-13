Sports

Scores and Schedule

Saturday's Games

CFL

Winnipeg 39 Hamilton 12

---

MLB

Interleague

Toronto 7 Pittsburgh 2

American League

Boston 10 N.Y. Yankees 5

Cleveland 3 Tampa Bay 0

Detroit 12 Minnesota 11

Kansas City 5 Chicago White Sox 4

Texas 8 Houston 3

Baltimore 12 Oakland 5

L.A. Angels 6 Seattle 3

National League

Philadelphia 3 N.Y. Mets 1

Miami 4 Colorado 3

Milwaukee 6 Cincinnati 5 (10 innings)

St. Louis 6 Atlanta 5

Arizona 6 Chicago Cubs 2

Washington 3 San Francisco 1

L.A. Dodgers 6 San Diego 3

---

MLS

Seattle 1 Sporting Kansas City 0

Toronto FC 4 Portland 1

Columbus 3 Chicago 1

New York 3 Orlando City 1

Montreal 3 Philadelphia 0

New England 1 Vancouver 0

Houston 3 San Jose 0

Real Salt Lake at D.C. United, ppd.

Colorado 0 FC Dallas 0

New York City FC 2 Los Angeles 0

---

Ivan Hlinka Championship

Bronze Medal Game

At Bratislava, Slovakia

Sweden 4 Russia 3 (OT)

Gold Medal Game

At Breclav, Czech Republic

Canada 4 Czech Republic 1

---

Sunday's Games

(All Times Eastern)

CFL

B.C. at Saskatchewan, 8 p.m.

---

MLB

American League

Cleveland (Kluber 10-3) at Tampa Bay (Pruitt 6-3), 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Santana 12-7) at Detroit (Boyd 5-6), 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Vargas 13-6) at Chicago White Sox (Holland 6-11), 2:10 p.m.

Houston (Keuchel 9-2) at Texas (Cashner 7-8), 3:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Hellickson 7-6) at Oakland (Graveman 2-3), 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Bridwell 6-1) at Seattle (Miranda 7-5), 4:10 p.m.

Boston (Sale 14-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 7-6), 8:05 p.m.

National League

San Francisco (Samardzija 7-11) at Washington (Scherzer 12-5), 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Colorado (Marquez 9-4) at Miami (Worley 2-2), 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Flexen 1-1) at Philadelphia (Eflin 1-3), 1:35 p.m.

Cincinnati (Romano 2-4) at Milwaukee (Garza 5-6), 2:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Dickey 7-7) at St. Louis (Wacha 9-4), 2:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 11-8) at Arizona (Godley 5-4), 4:10 p.m.

San Diego (Perdomo 6-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 10-4), 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Moore 3-12) at Washington (Cole 1-2), 7:05 p.m., 2nd game

Interleague

Pittsburgh (Kuhl 5-7) at Toronto (Happ 5-8), 1:07 p.m.

---

