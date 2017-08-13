The Latest: Day begins final round at PGA with birdie

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Latest on final round of the PGA Championship (all times local):

1:45 p.m.

Jason Day has made up one of the strokes he gave away during his confounding quadruple bogey.

Day began his final round of the PGA Championship on Sunday with a birdie on the par-4 first hole. He holed out a 45-foot escape from a greenside bunker.

The birdie moved him to 1 under for the tournament, six strokes behind leader Kevin Kisner.

The world's former No. 1 player ended his round Saturday with an eight on the par-4 18th after a risky hook shot from behind a tree wound up in a flower bed.

___

1:15 p.m.

It's becoming clear that No. 15 at Quail Hollow is going to be a pivotal swing hole coming down the stretch in the final round of the PGA Championship.

Players are destroying the par 5 so far today.

Of the 23 players who have played the hole, there have been two eagles, 15 birdies, five pars and only one bogey. The scoring average is 4.21.

___

12:40 p.m.

Kevin Kisner sets out to try to claim his first major at the PGA Championship on a Quail Hollow course that appears to be set up for scoring.

Kisner had a one-shot lead over Hideki Matsuyama and Chris Stroud, two players coming off victories last week. Matsuyama shot a 61 in the final round at Firestone for his second World Golf Championship title. Stroud won the Barracuda Championship for his first PGA Tour victory in 290 tries.