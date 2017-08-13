Zverev outguns Federer in Rogers Cup final to keep streak alive

MONTREAL — Alexander Zverev kept his winning streak alive with a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Swiss ace Roger Federer in the Rogers Cup final on Sunday.

The 20-year-old Zverev, the winner last week in Washington, D.C., posted a 10th straight match victory and ended 36-year-old Federer's winning streak at 16. The German also equalled Federer with a fifth tournament victory this year.

He avenged a loss to Federer at Halle, Germany on June 25 and evened their career head-to-head record at two wins apiece.

Fourth-seeded Zverev won US$894,585 while second-seeded Federer got $438,635.

Zverev used some sharp ground strokes to keep Federer from taking control early and get the only service break he needed to win the first set.

The lanky German escaped a break point at 1-0 in the second set with consecutive aces, then broke a mistake-prone Federer for a 4-3 lead and served out the match.

Zverev, the youngest Rogers Cup finalist since Novak Djokovic in 2007, was coming off an emotional victory over Canadian teenager Denis Shapovalov in the semifinals.

Federer missed a chance to tie Ivan Lendl for second place all-time with 94 career tournament wins. Jimmy Connors leads with 109.