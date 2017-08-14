After withstanding Trout's injury, Angels on a run
When Mike Trout went on the disabled list May 29 with a torn ligament in his left thumb, the Los Angeles Angels were 26-27 and seemingly in a lot of trouble.
When he came back after the All-Star break, they were 45-47 — and had avoided a crisis.
Now Los Angeles has won six games in a row, and if the season ended now, the Angels would be the American League's second wild card. That's partly because the bar is low — it doesn't take much to contend for a wild card in the AL these days — but Los Angeles is above .500 now, and if Trout's team does manage to make the
The Angels (61-58) and Cardinals (61-57) have similar records, and the question is whether this week was a fleeting high point for those teams or a sign that they'll be heard from down the stretch. Since Trout came back, Los Angeles is 16-11. The 26-year-old outfielder is having another tremendous season, despite all the missed games. He's hitting .341 with 23 home runs, 55 RBIs and an OPS of 1.158.
Some other developments from around baseball:
REBUILDING
Thursday night was more encouraging, however. Moncada hit a tying homer in the ninth inning and drove in the winning run with an 11th-inning single in a victory over Houston. The White Sox, who have the worst record in the AL, swept three straight games from the team with the best.
HIGHLIGHT
Adam Engel, another young Chicago player, made a leaping catch at the fence to take a home run away from Houston's Brian McCann on Tuesday night. A fan with a glove was reaching over for the ball, only to have it snatched away by Engel in spectacular fashion.
LINES OF THE WEEK
Two top contenders for the AL Cy Young Award added to their resumes Tuesday night. Sale allowed two hits and struck out 13 in eight innings, leading Boston to a 2-0 win over Tampa Bay. Meanwhile, Cleveland's Corey Kluber pitched a three-hitter, striking out 11 in a 4-1 victory over Colorado.
If the season ended now, the Red Sox and Indians would face each other in an AL Division Series.
