Barca to sign Brazil midfielder Paulinho from Chinese club

BARCELONA, Spain — Barcelona says it has reached a deal with Chinese club Guangzhou Evergrande to buy Brazil midfielder Paulinho for 40 million euros ($47 million).

The Spanish club says that Paulinho will sign a contract after a medical exam on Thursday. Barcelona didn't say how long his contract will be.

Paulinho is set to be Barcelona's first signing since Neymar's move to Paris Saint-Germain for a world-record 222 million euros ($262 million) last week.