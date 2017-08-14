Daily Mail branches into TV with syndicated US show
A
A
Share via Email
LONDON — The Daily Mail is branching into television, hiring Canadian ESPN football analyst Jesse Palmer to host a daily U.S. syndicated show starting next month.
The New York-based show seeks to replicate the blend of news, sensation, human interest and entertainment that has made the brand's online offering a trans-Atlantic success.
Britain's Daily Mail newspaper has expanded internationally with
The TV show promises a diet ranging "from exclusive stories to breaking news, showbiz, politics, crime, health and science and technology."
It starts Sept. 18. and is distributed through CBS Television Distribution.
The Mail said Monday that Palmer has left his job as a contributor to ABC's "Good Morning America," but will continue to appear on ESPN.
Most Popular
-
Pot planning: Discussions on how to handle marijuana legalization coming to Halifax council
-
Halifax man facing impaired charges after boat runs aground with five people
-
Man stabbed several times during brawl in front of apartment building: Halifax police
-