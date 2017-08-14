Daily Mail branches into TV with syndicated US show

LONDON — The Daily Mail is branching into television, hiring Canadian ESPN football analyst Jesse Palmer to host a daily U.S. syndicated show starting next month.

The New York-based show seeks to replicate the blend of news, sensation, human interest and entertainment that has made the brand's online offering a trans-Atlantic success.

Britain's Daily Mail newspaper has expanded internationally with websites based in the U.K., U.S. and Australia that claim 244 unique visitors a month.

The TV show promises a diet ranging "from exclusive stories to breaking news, showbiz, politics, crime, health and science and technology."

It starts Sept. 18. and is distributed through CBS Television Distribution.