Donaldson homers, Tepesch sharp as Blue Jays topple Rays 2-1

TORONTO — Josh Donaldson hit an early home run, Nick Tepesch pitched six-plus innings and the Toronto Blue Jays held on to edge the Tampa Bay Rays 2-1 Monday in the opener of a four-game series between the division rivals.

Donaldson's two-run homer in the first inning provided the only offence needed for the Blue Jays (57-61), who opened play four games back of a wild card spot.

Tepesch (1-2) collected his first win in a Toronto uniform, allowing one run on four hits, three walks and two hit batsmen. Closer Roberto Osuna pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings to record a four-out save.

Tepesch had allowed five earned runs on eight hits over 4 1/3 innings against the New York Yankees in his first start for the Blue Jays last week. He was acquired from Minnesota in July for cash considerations.

Jake Odorizzi (6-6) gave up two runs on three hits and three walks while striking out four over six innings and Wilson Ramos had a solo home run for the Rays (60-60).

Odorizzi got off to a rough start, walking leadoff batter Jose Bautista before giving up a Donaldson home run to right field for a 2-0 Blue Jays lead. The homer was Donaldson's 17th of the season and eighth in his last 16 games.

Wilson got one run back for Tampa in the second inning, launching a 1-1 offering from Tepesch over the centre-field fence.

Tepesch escaped a bases-loaded jam in the fourth, after issuing a pair of one-out walks and hitting Daniel Robertson with two out, when Corey Dickerson hit a fly ball to the right-field warning track to end the inning.

Tepesch retired the next six batters he faced, needing just 15 pitches to do so.

The 28-year-old right-hander started the seventh inning by hitting Peter Bourjos in the knee with a pitch, his second hit batter of the day, and walking Robertson to end his night. Aaron Loup came in and got a strange force out, with the umpire originally calling two Tampa players out at second base. The play was reviewed and overturned, leaving Tampa with just one out, and Loup got a strikeout and pop fly to end the inning.