Hyder's injury another potential blow to Lions

Detroit Lions defensive end Kerry Hyder is taken off the field after being injured during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

ALLEN PARK, Mich. — Detroit coach Jim Caldwell had nothing to add Monday on the condition of defensive end Kerry Hyder, but he said the Lions might have more to say in the next couple of days.

Hyder was carted off the field in Sunday's exhibition game at Indianapolis. Caldwell said after the game it looked like a "significant" Achilles tendon injury.

Detroit is dealing with injuries on both the offensive and defensive lines. Tackle Taylor Decker and defensive end Ziggy Ansah are on the physically unable to perform list.

Hyder led the Lions with eight sacks last season, and the team's runner-up — Devin Taylor — is with the New York Giants now.

