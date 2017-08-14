Jaguars coach Marrone says QB Bortles dealing with tired arm

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Marrone says quarterback Blake Bortles is getting reduced repetitions because of a tired arm.

Marrone initially said Bortles was on a "pitch count," but he backtracked Monday in an effort to better explain why the team's starter seemingly got benched after throwing two interceptions in practice Sunday.

The coach said he "probably might have misspoke when I said 'pitch count.'"

Marrone added, "I just saw that his arm looked tired, so rather than push him knowing he was going to get all the reps that we needed for these next couple of days, I just said, 'Hey, it's my decision.' He said, 'Hey, I'm good. I can go.' I said, 'Look, let's just be smart.'"

Bortles has been up and down through three weeks of camp. He enjoyed a solid start before making headlines with a five-interception practice night in late July. He bounced back the following day, but has done little since to show he can play with the kind of consistency the Jaguars want and need at the position.

Bortles' first pass in 11-on-11 work against Tampa Bay on Monday was tipped and intercepted by cornerback Maurice Fleming. His next pass was broken up.

