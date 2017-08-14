NASCAR Camping World Truck Pole Winners
|Through Aug. 12
1. Christopher Bell, 3
2. Chase Briscoe, 2
2. Noah Gragson, 2
4. Matt Crafton, 1
4. Chase Elliott, 1
4. Stewart Friesen, 1
4. Kaz Grala, 1
4. Ben Rhodes, 1
4. Johnny Sauter, 1
