NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Pole Winners
|Through Aug. 13
1. Kyle Busch, 6
2. Kyle Larson, 4
3. Kevin Harvick, 3
4. Brad Keselowski, 2
5. Ryan Blaney, 1
5. Dale Earnhardt Jr., 1
5. Chase Elliott, 1
5. Matt Kenseth, 1
5. Joey Logano, 1
5. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 1
5. Martin Truex Jr., 1
