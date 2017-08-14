Sports

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Pole Winners

Through Aug. 13

1. Kyle Busch, 6

2. Kyle Larson, 4

3. Kevin Harvick, 3

4. Brad Keselowski, 2

5. Ryan Blaney, 1

5. Dale Earnhardt Jr., 1

5. Chase Elliott, 1

5. Matt Kenseth, 1

5. Joey Logano, 1

5. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 1

5. Martin Truex Jr., 1

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Read more about: sports

Most Popular