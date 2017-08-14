Pro wrestler Ric Flair grappling 'tough medical issues'

ATLANTA — A representative for Ric Flair says the pro wrestling legend has been hospitalized and is dealing with some "tough medical issues."

Melinda Morris Zanoni confirmed a report on Saturday that the 68-year-old Flair had been hospitalized, and stated he was admitted for routine monitoring. Zanoni provided an update early Monday, asking for "prayers & positive energy" because Flair has "tough medical issues."

Former pro wrestler Mick Foley and wrestling executive Eric Bischoff are among those wishing Flair well on Twitter.