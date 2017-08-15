Arenado's rare error helps Braves beat Rockies, 4-3

DENVER — Brandon Phillips scored the go-ahead run on a rare error by Nolan Arenado, and the Atlanta Braves beat the Colorado Rockies 4-3 on Tuesday night.

Nick Markakis homered for the Braves, who snapped an 11-game skid in Denver.

The game was tied in the eighth when Phillips reached on a one-out double off Pat Neshek (3-3). One out later Tyler Flowers hit a routine grounder to Arenado at third base, but his throw to first was off line and skipped away from Mark Reynolds, allowing Phillips to score from second.

Arenado, who has won the Gold Glove at third in each of his four seasons, has five errors in 306 total chances this season.

Sam Freeman (2-0) pitched the seventh and Arodys Vizcaino worked the ninth for his seventh save.

The Rockies remained tied with Arizona for the NL's second wild card.

Arenado didn't start Monday after getting hit on the left hand with a pitch in Miami on Sunday. He initially feared his hand was broken but X-rays showed no damage and he was able to pinch hit in the opener against Atlanta.

Tuesday he told manager Bud Black he was good to go and then proved it by hitting his 27th homer in his first at-bat to give the Rockies a 1-0 lead.

Reynolds and Trevor Story hit solo homers in the fourth and fifth. Dansby Swanson had a two-run double in the second and Markakis went deep off Colorado starter Kyle Freeland in the sixth to tie it at 3.

Freeland, who was activated from the 10-day disabled list, allowed three runs and four hits in six innings. He missed one start with a left groin strain.

The Rockies' offence struggled to score off Atlanta starter Sean Newcomb. He allowed three runs, struck out eight and walked four in six innings.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Braves: OF Ender Inciarte didn't start, but manager Brian Snitker said it wasn't related to Inciarte fouling a pitch off his right foot Monday night. Inciarte pinch hit in the ninth.

Rockies: LHP Tyler Anderson (left knee inflammation) threw a bullpen session Tuesday and Black said he is progressing well. "I don't know if his return in imminent but it's coming," Black said. Anderson is on the 60-day disabled list and is eligible to be activated Aug. 25.

UP NEXT

Braves: RHP Mike Foltynewicz (10-7, 4.29) is 9-2 with a 3.20 ERA in five career games — three starts — against Colorado..