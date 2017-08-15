Astros strike early, cruise past Diamondbacks

PHOENIX — The Houston Astros had six extra-base hits in the first four innings, building a big enough lead to hold off the Arizona Diamondbacks 9-4 on Tuesday.

The Astros managed only four hits over the last five innings, but one was Max Stassi's solo home run in the ninth.

Houston jumped to an 8-0 lead in the fourth inning. Starting pitcher Brad Peacock couldn't get out of the bottom of the fifth, so Francis Martes (5-2) came on and struck out all four batters he faced in 1 1/3 innings for the victory.

Peacock's double gave the Astros a 7-0 lead after Diamondbacks starter Anthony Banda intentionally walked eighth-place hitter Jake Marisnick to put runners on first and second with two outs in the top of the third.

The Astros scored five runs off Banda in the second inning on three doubles, a triple, a single and a wild pitch. Four runs came with two outs, as George Springer's double drove in Marisnick and Stassi, and Alex Bregman tripled into the right-field corner to drive in Springer.

Springer raised his American League-leading batting average with runners in scoring position and two outs to .462.

Banda (1-3) threw a wild pitch and Bregman raced home with the final run of the inning. Stassi, called up from the minors Monday when catcher Brian McCann was placed on the disabled list, recorded his first hits and runs batted in of the season.

Yuli Gurriel hit the Astros' second triple of the game in the fourth, driving in Jose Altuve. It was Gurriel's first career triple.

Peacock had a no-hitter through three but only lasted 4 2/3 innings, finishing with nine strikeouts and a walk. Banda went four innings and was charged with eight runs and nine hits with four strikeouts and three walks.

Jake Lamb doubled in two runs in the fourth, and Peacock walked Brandon Drury with the bases loaded and one out to force in a third run. But Peacock struck out Chris Herrmann and pinch hitter Gregor Blanco to end the threat.

Paul Goldschmidt's run-scoring double made it 8-4 in the fifth, and Peacock was done. Martes got out of the inning and was one of four Astros relievers who shut out the Diamondbacks for four innings.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Astros: RHP Lance McCullers Jr. threw a bullpen session in Houston on Monday as he works his way back from the disabled list due to back discomfort. He's expected to throw another session later this week. ... RHP Will Harris (pitching shoulder soreness) is set to throw a bullpen session Wednesday in Houston, which could lead to a rehab assignment.

Diamondbacks: LHP Robbie Ray (concussion disabled list) threw a bullpen session Tuesday as he gets set for a rehab start expected for Thursday for Class-A Visalia. ... OF David Peralta is expected to rejoin the team in time for Thursday's game at Houston. He's on paternity leave.

UP NEXT

Astros: RHP Charlie Morton (9-5) opens the Astros' home portion of the home-and-home series this week with Arizona on Wednesday. Morton is 3-1 in six career starts against the Diamondbacks.