Baseball Capsules

MIAMI — Giancarlo Stanton hit his team-record 43rd home run, connecting in his fifth straight game and sending the Miami Marlins over the San Francisco Giants 8-3 on Monday night.

Stanton broke the club mark of 42 homers set by Gary Sheffield in 1996. Stanton has homered 22 times in his last 34 games.

Stanton set another club record for most consecutive games with a home run when he tagged Ty Blach (8-8) for a two-run drive in the first inning. The All-Star slugger later had an RBI single as Miami won its fourth in a row.

Marcell Ozuna also homered for the Marlins. Dee Gordon had three hits, scored twice, and drove in a run to help back Adam Conley (5-5).

ROCKIES 3, BRAVES 0

DENVER (AP) — Chad Bettis drew a standing ovation when he took the mound for the first time since cancer treatment, then threw seven impressive innings as Colorado blanked Atlanta.

Bettis scattered six hits, walked none and struck out two. He hadn't pitched in the majors since being diagnosed with testicular cancer in November.

Bettis had surgery for the condition, but tests in March showed the cancer had spread to his lymph nodes. He later underwent chemotherapy.

The Braves' best chance to score against Bettis came when Ender Inciarte led off with a triple, but he was thrown out trying for an inside-the-park home run.

Colorado scored three times in the eighth off Rex Brothers (2-3), who relieved starter Julio Teheran. The Rockies are tied with Arizona for the top NL wild card.

Mike Dunn (5-1) got the win and Greg Holland closed for his 35th save. Holland had blown his previous two save chances.

INDIANS 7, RED SOX 3

BOSTON (AP) — Edwin Encarnacion homered twice to help AL Central-leading Cleveland earn its fourth straight victory by beating East-leading Boston.

In a rematch of last year's ALDS, which Cleveland won in a three-game sweep, Trevor Bauer (11-8) struck out 11 over 6 2/3 innings for his fourth consecutive win. He allowed three runs — all on solo homers by Red Sox rookies. Rafael Devers had two and Andrew Benintendi one.

The Indians improved to a season-high five games in front of second-place Minnesota. The Red Sox lost for just the second time in 12 games.

The quick visit to Fenway Park by the Indians was to make up an Aug. 2 rainout that came two days after Doug Fister (2-6) shut out Cleveland into the eighth inning. But this time he allowed five runs on seven hits and four walks in 4 1/3 innings.

DIAMONDBACKS 2, ASTROS 0

PHOENIX (AP) — Zack Greinke struck out nine in six-plus innings to bounce back from his first home loss of the season, lifting Arizona over Houston.

Greinke (14-5) took his first home loss last week against the Dodgers and followed with a dominant performance against the majors' top-hitting team to help the Diamondbacks win for the third time in nine games.

The NL All-Star struck out AL batting leader Jose Altuve three times and held the Astros to five hits in 6 2/3 innings. Fernando Rodney got his 27th save.

Ketel Marte hit a run-scoring double off Collin McHugh (0-2) in the second and J.D. Martinez had another off the right-hander in the sixth.

The AL West-leading Astros have lost six of seven.

Greinke had been dominant at Chase Field prior to his last start, going 10-0 for the best home start in franchise history.

CUBS 15, REDS 5

CHICAGO (AP) — Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo hit back-to-back homers to cap a five-run fourth inning, and Chicago continued its recent dominance of Cincinnati.

Bryant went 2 for 4 with a walk and has reached safely in 16 of his last 20 plate appearances. Rizzo was 3 for 5 with a season-high five RBIs.

Jon Jay had three hits with an RBI and finished a home run shy of the cycle as the Cubs extended their NL Central lead to 1 1/2 games over idle St. Louis. Jose Quintana (3-2) allowed two runs, one earned, and four hits in five innings to snap a three-start winless stretch.

Chicago has 25 wins in its last 32 games against the Reds.

Scooter Gennett hit a two-run homer, his 20th, in the eighth for the Reds, who have five players with at least 20 home runs to tie a club record. Gennett also mopped up on the mound after beginning the game at second base.

Joey Votto went 3 for 5 to set a Cincinnati mark by reaching base at least twice in 19 consecutive games. It's the longest streak in the majors since Barry Bonds did it in 20 straight in 2004.

Reds starter Asher Wojciehowski (3-2) appeared to settle down after a rough first inning, but couldn't get the final out in the fourth.

YANKEES 4, METS 2

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge hit a tying home run in the sixth inning, Aaron Hicks and Gary Sanchez went deep in the eighth and the New York Yankees rallied to beat the Mets in the first of four Subway Series matchups this week.

Curtis Granderson and Yoenis Cespedes homered in the third off Luis Cessa to give the Mets a 2-0 lead at Yankee Stadium.

Sanchez started the Yankees' comeback with a sacrifice fly in the fourth against starter Rafael Montero. Two innings later, Judge hit his AL-leading 36th home run — just his sixth since the All-Star break.

Hicks, who returned last week from an oblique injury, homered against Hansel Robles (7-4) leading off the eighth, his career-best 12th of the season. Sanchez connected two batters later against Erik Goeddel. With 20 homers, Sanchez matched his total in his rookie season last year.

David Robertson (6-2) pitched a hitless eighth, and Dellin Betances finished the six-hitter for his seventh save.

BLUE JAYS 2, RAYS 1

TORONTO (AP) — Josh Donaldson hit a two-run homer in the first inning for the second consecutive game, Nick Tepesch won for the first time in almost three years and Toronto edged slumping Tampa Bay.

The last-place Blue Jays have won 10 of 14 at home.

Wilson Ramos homered in the second to provide the only run for the offence-starved Rays, who lost their fourth straight. Tampa Bay arrived in Toronto on the heels of a 2-7 homestand in which the team totalled 11 runs and was shut out five times during an eight-game span.

Tepesch (1-2) had not won since Sept. 16, 2014, for Texas. The right-hander allowed one run and four hits in six-plus innings.

Roberto Osuna got four outs for his 30th save in 37 chances.

Making his second start after missing more than two weeks with a sore lower back, Jake Odorizzi (6-6) allowed three hits in six innings.

RANGERS 6, TIGERS 2

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Joey Gallo hit his 33rd home run and Texas also played some small ball in a victory over Detroit.

Martin Perez (7-10) had a second straight solid start for the Rangers. The lefty made it through six innings without giving up any more runs after trailing 2-0 only three batters into the game.

The Rangers led for good when Delino DeShields executed a safety squeeze to make it 3-2 in the second. Rougned Odor had three hits, including a double, and scored three times. It was Odor's second consecutive multihit game after going 0 for 17 the previous five games.

Justin Upton hit a two-run homer for the Tigers before a spectacular catch by centre fielder Drew Robinson ended the top of the first.

Michael Fulmer (10-10) gave up five runs in five innings.

ORIOLES 11, MARINERS 3

SEATTLE (AP) — Tim Beckham hit the first pitch of the game out for his first career leadoff homer, Manny Machado launched his sixth grand slam an inning later and Baltimore routed skidding Seattle.

The Orioles scored double-digit runs for the second time in three games and the sixth since the All-Star break. Beckham got them started with his 16th homer, but it was Machado's slam that broke the game open as part of a six-run second.

Trey Mancini hit his 21st homer and Seth Smith added his 12th to turn it into a blowout.

That was plenty for starter Kevin Gausman (9-8), who stumbled early before settling into a groove. Gausman allowed one earned run in seven innings, the fifth time in his last six starts that the right-hander gave up one earned run or less.

Meanwhile, Seattle's sudden fade from the AL wild-card race continued. The Mariners lost their fifth straight — all at home — coming off a 6-3 road trip that had helped them hold the league's second wild-card spot.

Yovani Gallardo (5-8) was tagged for eight runs and failed to get an out in the fifth inning.

ROYALS 6, ATHLETICS 2

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Cam Gallagher hit a grand slam for his first career home run and second big league hit, leading Kansas City past Oakland.

Gallagher's shot in the sixth inning marked the first slam by a Royals rookie since Paulo Orlando connected against Tampa Bay on July 7, 2015.

Jake Junis (5-2), recalled for his seventh stint with Kansas City this season, allowed two runs and four hits in six innings. The Royals are five games back of AL Central-leading Cleveland.

Jharel Cotton (5-10) gave up six runs and eight hits in six innings and has an 8.71 ERA in four starts since coming off the disabled list July 30 from a right thumb blister. His winless stretch reached five starts and he is 0-3 since a victory at the White Sox on June 23.

PADRES 7, PHILLIES 4

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jose Pirela's two-out, two-run single highlighted the four-run sixth inning that carried San Diego past Philadelphia.

Cory Spangenberg hit a leadoff homer in the eighth to finish with three hits and three runs. Pirela, Austin Hedges and Carlos Asuaje each had two hits, and Hedges also drove in two runs.

Phillies rookie Rhys Hoskins hit his first two major league home runs.

The teams swapped the lead three times, with the Padres going ahead for good in the sixth on three hits and two walks off Ricardo Pinto (1-1).