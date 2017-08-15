Bills tackle Cordy Glenn listed week to week with sore foot

PITTSFORD, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills left tackle Cordy Glenn is listed as week to week after receiving an injection to treat a sore left foot that has bothered him all off-season .

Coach Sean McDermott says Glenn went to Wisconsin to see specialist Robert Anderson. McDermott would not disclose the nature of the injury or the injection. The procedure occurred a little more than a week after Glenn was examined by Anderson.

Glenn has missed five of Buffalo's past eight practices and the preseason-opening 17-10 loss to Minnesota on Thursday. He also missed a series of spring practices.

