Blue Jays signed Lefty Brett Anderson to a minor-league contract

TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays announced on Tuesday that the club has signed veteran pitcher Brett Anderson to a minor-league contract.

The 29-year-old lefty started just six games this season with the Chicago Cubs because of injuries before being released in early August.

Anderson was 2-2 with an 8.18 earned-run average in his only season with the Cubs.

The Midland, Texas native is 40-45 with a 3.99 ERA in a 133 career games.

He broke into the majors in 2009 with Oakland and has also played for Colorado and the Los Angeles Dodgers.