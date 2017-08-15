Chargers MLB Perryman likely out 2 months from ankle surgery

COSTA MESA, Calif. — Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Denzel Perryman is likely to be out for at least two months after injuring his ankle in the preseason opener.

Perryman had surgery on his left ankle Tuesday, coach Anthony Lynn said.

The Chargers' starting middle linebacker got hurt on the first defensive series of their first game since relocation, leaving the StubHub Center field on a cart.

Perryman will miss at least several regular-season games, but Lynn was pleased to know the key playmaker will return this season.

Los Angeles also is without first-round pick Mike Williams, who is still three weeks away from practicing after injuring his back in the off-season .

The Chargers were dogged by major injury woes in their last two seasons in San Diego.

___