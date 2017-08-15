Gainey, Glenn, Reilly named CFL top performers for Week 8 of the season

TORONTO — Saskatchewan defensive back Ed Gainey and quarterback Kevin Glenn and Edmonton quarterback Mike Reilly are the CFL's top performers for Week 8

Gainey’s four interceptions led the way in the Roughriders' 41-8 win over the visiting B.C. Lions on Sunday.

Gainey added a touchdown, a fumble return and two defensive tackles as Saskatchewan got its first win over a West Division opponent this season.

Glenn registered 320 passing yards and three touchdowns in the victory.