Gibbons responds to Estrada waiver reports: "nothing's going to happen"

Toronto Blue Jays manager John Gibbons responded to reports that right-hander Marco Estrada had been claimed off revocable waivers Tuesday by saying "nothing's going to happen."

Reports said Estrada had been claimed by an unknown team.

A player on revocable waivers can either be claimed by a team — with the new team taking on his remaining salary — pulled back from waivers by the team that placed him there, or can be traded if a deal is reached between the two teams.

Gibbons said that parting ways with Estrada, who started Tuesday night's game against the Tampa Bay Rays, would be unlikely.

"My gut tells me nothing's going to happen," Gibbons told reporters before the game. "Or maybe my inside information tells me nothing's going to happen."

While Estrada struggled through the middle stretch of the season, the 34-year-old seems to have re-found his form lately, posting a 2.08 earned-run average over his last four starts.

Estrada is 5-7 on the season with a 4.85 ERA.

Asked if he'd like to see the pending free agent back with Toronto next season, Gibbons replied: "No doubt about it."