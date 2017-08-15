Indians eye Friday return for Miller

MINNEAPOLIS — Cleveland Indians left-hander Andrew Miller is set to pitch one inning of rehab this week before being activated prior to the start of the team's series in Kansas City on Friday.

Miller has been out since Aug. 2 with right knee patella tendinitis.

Cleveland manager Terry Francona said Miller will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Columbus on Wednesday. Miller is expected to throw one inning. If all goes well, he'll join the team in Kansas City.

Miller is 4-3 with a 1.67 ERA and two saves in 46 games this season. He had his second blown save of the season in his last outing, giving up a three-run double to Boston's Eduardo Nunez.

Miller had walked 10 batters in his previous 21 innings before going on the disabled list.

