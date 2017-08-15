Nine stadiums in seven Canadian cities shortlisted by joint North American WCup bid

A preliminary list of 44 potential host cities, including seven in Canada, have been released by the joint North American bid for the 2026 World Cup.

The United Bid Committee of Canada, Mexico and the United States released a list of 49 potential venues in 44 cities on Tuesday.

Included in the list were nine Canadian stadiums: McMahon Stadium (Calgary); Commonwealth Stadium (Edmonton); Olympic Stadium (Montreal); Saputo Stadium (Montreal); TD Place (Ottawa); Mosaic Stadium (Regina); Rogers Centre (Toronto); BMO Field (Toronto); and BC Place (Vancouver).

Absent from the list were Hamilton's Tim Hortons Field, which hosted soccer at the 2015 Toronto Pan American Games, and Investors Group Field in Winnipeg.

Canada would host 10 of the 80 World Cup matches under the proposed bid, with Mexico hosting another 10. The United States would host the remaining 60.