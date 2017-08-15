Sports

Rangers hit 3 homers off Verlander in 10-4 win over Tigers

Texas Rangers catcher Robinson Chirinos (61) and left fielder Delino DeShields celebrate Chirinos' solo home run off of Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Justin Verlander in the third inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)

ARLINGTON, Texas — Joey Gallo and Mike Napoli hit back-to-back homers and the Texas Rangers beat the Detroit Tigers 10-4 on Tuesday night to end Justin Verlander's three-game winning streak.

The Rangers had just gone ahead 2-1 on Nomar Mazara's RBI single in the fourth inning when Gallo hit his 34th homer, a towering drive that landed in the second deck of seats in right- centre above the Texas bullpen and was estimated at 459 feet.

Napoli followed with a 416-foot shot to left for his 24th homer, and added a two-run single in the Rangers' four-run eighth.

Robinson Chirinos also went deep off Verlander (8-8), who struck out eight without any walks while allowing five runs in six innings. Tigers starters have given up 19 homers and have a 7.94 ERA over the last 11 games.

A.J. Griffin (6-3) allowed one run and struck out four in five innings. The right-hander had gone 1-3 with a 10.88 ERA in his first five career starts against the Tigers.

Gallo, a 23-year-old slugger in his first full major league season, has an AL-high nine homers in 13 games this month. His 34 homers overall are the most by a Texas player since 2012 when Josh Hamilton had 43 and Adrian Beltre 36.

The only other Rangers player with as many homers in a season by age 23 was Juan Gonzalez, who did it twice — 43 homers in 1992 when he was 22, and 46 more the following season.

Detroit took its only lead when Jose Iglesias hit an RBI double to make it 1-0 in the second. Iglesias also had the second of the Tigers' consecutive RBI grounders in the seventh.

Victor Martinez led off the ninth with his ninth homer.

Rougned Odor manufactured a run for Texas in the seventh. He drew a walk, went to third on a stolen base and a throwing error by catcher John Hicks, and then scored on what would have been a steal of home before a balk was called on reliever Daniel Stumpf.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Tigers: 1B Miguel Cabrera was back in the lineup after missing two games with back stiffness.

Rangers: OF Carlos Gomez missed his second straight game because he wasn't feeling well.

UP NEXT

Tigers: Anibal Sanchez (3-3, 6.69 ERA) has lost his last two starts, giving up 13 runs and 18 hits in nine innings. The right-hander is 2-4 with a 7.84 ERA in seven career appearances against Texas.

Rangers: LHP Cole Hamels (7-1, 3.31) has allowed only an unearned run over 16 innings while winning both his starts in August.

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

