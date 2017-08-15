Rapid rise rocks Shapovalov's world: DiManno

After his barrelhouse ride to the semifinal of the Rogers Cup was over, teenager Denis Shapovalov had modest plans for how to celebrate a thrilling week in Montreal.

“Probably just chill with Felix, watch some Fresh Prince of Bel Air.”

That would be bro pal Felix Auger-Aliassime, another member of Canada’s audacious tennis prospects posse, even younger than 18-year-old Shapovalov, and his host during the tournament. Underagers, which was why there was no bar cruising along Crescent Street on tap. Though binge-watching a Will Smith sitcom from the ’90s seems particularly nerdish.

“He hasn’t seen it,” Shapovalov explained. “He has the same haircut as Will and he hasn’t seen the show.”

Odds are Shapovalov would otherwise spend his time recovering from a lights-out performance at Uniprix Stadium, catching zzzz. Even during his match-after-match-after-match-after-match joy ride last week, the kid had no problem falling asleep. Teens excel at sleeping.

But when he woke up Monday morning, Shapovalov would have discovered himself formally at No. 67 in the new ATP rankings, soaring 76 spots, earning him Move of the Week chops.

Ultra cool for a fledgling in just his first full year on the pro circuit. He began 2016 ranked No. 1,132. Began 2017 at No. 250. Began last week at No. 143. Came this close to facing Roger Federer in the Rogers Cup final before the stardust evaporated. Taking out top-seed Rafael Nadal and former U.S. Open champion Juan Martin del Potro in electrifying three-setters. Beaten only by Alexander Zverev, who then did the same thing to Federer with astonishing ease to claim a second consecutive Masters 1000 — first player outside the Big Four to win multiple Masters 1000 titles in the same season since David Nalbandian a decade ago — whilst hoisting his fifth trophy of the year.

The loss in Montreal cost Federer a secure grasp on No. 2, heading into Flushing Meadows at the end of the month. Zverev nudged up one spot to No. 7. Andy Murray remains on top, precariously, followed by Nadal, who’s certain to attain No. 1 status next Monday. Milos Raonic remained No. 10.

But the biggest splash belonged to the teenager from Richmond Hill, concurrent with the announcement that fatigue — understandable, following nine hours on the Montreal court — would cause him to withdraw from the $100,000 Odum Brown Open Challenger in Vancouver this week. Indeed, Shapovalov’s lower-tier Challenger days might be quickly disappearing into the rearview mirror.

Breaking into the top 100 means Shapovalov will qualify to enter more events on the ATP World Tour circuit, which equates to bigger prize money and more ranking points.

A heady time for the young lefty, now in the thick of things for the inaugural Next Gen Summit in Milan in November.

“It’s a huge jump,” Shapovalov said following his semi loss, still agog by it all and $220,780 richer — eclipsing his career earnings of $197,661. “My whole life has changed in the past five days. It’s crazy how it is. I go from being not known to being so known in the tennis world, in Canada in general. I’m going to have to adapt. But it doesn’t change things. Still have to work really hard. Yeah, just keep working hard every day.”

He won’t necessarily be waving goodbye to the Challenger series. Those are looser points on the table, if he picks his spots carefully. Shapovalov claims the elite ATP Tour events might actually be less stressful. “It’s going to be easier with the ATPs because most of the time, like this week, I’m the underdog. It’s always easier to play up.”

If he qualifies for the U.S. Open, Shapovalov could rack up more points and improve his ranking, with no points to defend until mid-January.

Really, he’s living the dream and putting tennis back in the spotlight nationally.

“It’s quite a change going from just being a junior coming up, to kind of now people consider that I’ve made the transition,” said Shapovalov, who won the Wimbledon junior title last year. “Now it’s more about stabilizing myself and, yeah, keep advancing.”

While it’s tempting to imagine glory days ahead, Canadian fans should refrain from putting too much pressure on a player who’s still just a teenager. The weight of grandiose expectations has clearly caused misery for a free-falling Genie Bouchard, who ranked as high as No. 5 in 2014, now plummeting to No. 70. At the women’s Rogers Cup in Toronto last week, Bouchard — bounced in the first round — was asked about Bianca Andreescu, the 17-year-old from Mississauga who advanced to the quarter-finals at the Citi Open in Washington earlier this month. “Someone else can carry the burden of Canada.”

Shapovalov seems to have the temperament to deal with all this buzz. But so did Bouchard in her Grand Slam-bang season.

“I’m personally very lucky because I come from a very humble family that went through a pretty tough life,” said Shapovalov, referring to his parents emigrating from the Soviet Union to Israel (where he was born, in Tel Aviv) to Canada. “Not terrible life, but they had to work for a living and stuff. I have two parents that are always going to keep me grounded. My brother is going to do the same. No matter who I play against, he’s always on top of me just making sure I don’t get too big.