Sports

Red Sox turn first triple play in 6 years vs Cardinals

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Rick Porcello reacts after his infield turned a triple play during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals in Boston, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Rick Porcello reacts after his infield turned a triple play during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals in Boston, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

BOSTON — The Boston Red Sox have turned their first triple play in six years.

With runners at first and second in the fourth inning Tuesday night, slow-footed St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina grounded sharply to Red Sox rookie Rafael Devers at third base. He stepped on the bag and threw to second baseman Eduardo Nunez, who relayed to Mitch Moreland at first, where Molina was out on a close play.

It was the first triple play for Boston since Aug. 16, 2011, in Game 2 of a doubleheader against Tampa Bay.

It also was the latest highlight for Devers, who began the night with six homers and 21 hits in 16 games since being called up to the majors last month. He added an RBI single in the first inning Tuesday.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Read more about: sports

Most Popular