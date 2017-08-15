Red Sox turn first triple play in 6 years vs Cardinals

BOSTON — The Boston Red Sox have turned their first triple play in six years.

With runners at first and second in the fourth inning Tuesday night, slow-footed St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina grounded sharply to Red Sox rookie Rafael Devers at third base. He stepped on the bag and threw to second baseman Eduardo Nunez, who relayed to Mitch Moreland at first, where Molina was out on a close play.

It was the first triple play for Boston since Aug. 16, 2011, in Game 2 of a doubleheader against Tampa Bay.