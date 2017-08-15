Toronto FC defender Justin Morrow named MLS player of the week

NEW YORK — Toronto FC defender Justin Morrow has been voted Major League Soccer's player of the week.

Morrow's first two-goal game in the league led Toronto to a 4-1 victory over the Portland Timbers on Saturday at BMO Field. T

The American international has tied a career best with five goals this season.

Morrow has had a hand in eight clean sheets over 18 starts this season, helping lead Toronto to first place in the Eastern Conference.